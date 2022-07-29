Family: 2 Americans captured in Ukraine sent to prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two Americans captured while fighting with the Ukrainian Army apparently have been sent to a prison. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are believed to be the first Americans captured while fighting against Russian forces. Their group came under heavy fire on June 9 in the Kharkiv region, near the Russian border. Drueke’s family issued a statement late Thursday saying he told his mother about the transfer in a phone call. It says the veterans from Alabama are no longer in solitary confinement and are being kept together at all times in a traditional prison. Lois “Bunny” Drueke says her son “sounded strong and clear-minded” during the call.

