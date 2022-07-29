Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 11:54 am

Construction along Hollywood Walk of Fame set for 2023

KEYT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said Thursday.

The construction is expected to include an expanded pedestrian zone on part of Hollywood Boulevard, as well as sidewalk dining, bicycle racks, bus shelters, benches and landscaping, according to Los Angeles Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, who represents Hollywood.

Money for the improvements comes from LA Metro’s Measure M, which was approved by voters in 2016 as a half-cent sales tax measure to fund traffic, transit and transportation projects. The LA Metro Board voted last year to put $7.2 million in Measure M funding toward the Hollywood Boulevard construction.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content