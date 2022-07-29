Colorado clerk gets primary recount after raising $250,000

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado county clerk and election conspiracy theorist will get a recount of her failed bid for the Republican nomination for Secretary of State. Tina Peters said she raised the $256,000 needed to pay for the recount. The Secretary of State’s office says it’ll perform the recount by Aug. 4. Peters lost her primary by more than 85,000 votes but has insisted there were signs of fraud. She demanded a hand recount that the Secretary of State’s office said that was against the rules. So she will get one done on the election machines that tallied the initial votes.

