Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $2.20 to $98.62 a barrel Friday.

Brent crude for September delivery rose 52 cents to $107.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 2 cents to $3.49 a gallon. August heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.62 a gallon. September natural gas rose 10 cents to $8.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $12.60 to $1,762.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 33 cents to $20.20 an ounce and September copper rose 10 cents to $3.57 a pound.

The dollar fell to 133.35 Japanese yen from 134.35 yen. The euro rose to $1.021 from $1.017.

The Associated Press

