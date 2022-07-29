‘Amber Brown’ springs to TV under Bonnie Hunt’s sure hand

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bonnie Hunt is bringing a popular children’s book character to TV. Hunt is the writer and director of the new comedy series “Amber Brown,” based on the mop-topped character created by author Paula Danziger. There are some differences between the character on the page and in the show. As played by Carsyn Rose, Amber is older and about to start middle school. She’s also a budding artist. Race isn’t a theme in the series, but unlike in the book, Amber’s family is multiethnic. Michael Yo, and Sarah Drew co-star as Amber’s divorced parents. The 10-episode Apple TV+ series debuts Friday on the streaming service.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.