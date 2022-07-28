Tennis player Nick Kyrgios’ court date postponed by 3 weeks

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Wimbledon tennis finalist Nick Kyrgios’ court date to face a common assault charge has been postponed by three weeks. The charge relates to an incident in January 2021 that was reported to Australian Capital Territory police in December. Kyrgios was initially expected to face ACT Magistrates Court on Aug. 2 — next Tuesday. But court officials said the case would be now be heard on Aug. 23. Kyrgios is not required to attend that court session if he is legally represented.

