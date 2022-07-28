S. Korean, Indonesian leaders agree to boost economic ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The presidents of South Korea and Indonesia have agreed to boost their bilateral cooperation on supply chains, economic security and defense. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in South Korea on Wednesday as part of a regional trip that already took him to China and Japan. During a joint press conference with Widodo on Thursday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the two shared concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and agreed to support a concerted international response to the North’s weapons programs. Yoon said he and Widodo also vowed to work together to resolve global energy and food crises.

