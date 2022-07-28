Skip to Content
Obama White House portrait to be unveiled at Sept. 7 event

By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barack Obama’s presidential portrait will be unveiled at the White House in a September ceremony hosted by his former No. 2, President Joe Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that portraits of the former president and Michelle Obama will be presented in the East Room, as is traditional, on Sept. 7. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the Obamas for the occasion. As with previous such ceremonies, the artists and details about the artwork won’t be released until the day of the unveiling.

The Associated Press

