New USPS election division will oversee mail-in ballots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Postal Service is creating a permanent division to handle election mail issues as part of an effort to ensure swift and secure delivery of midterm election ballots.

The Election and Government Mail Services will have a permanent division dedicated to dealing with election matters.

Adrienne Marshall, executive director of the division, said Wednesday that the services will oversee “election mail strike teams” in communities to address problems that might crop up.

The Postal Service is moving forward after being dogged by backlogs and questions ahead of the 2020 election, in which more than 135 million ballots were delivered to and from voters.