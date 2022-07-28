Man accused of selling bleach as COVID cure extradited to US

MIAMI (AP) — A man accused of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a coronavirus cure through his Florida-based church has been returned to the United States after being arrested in Colombia. Records show 64-year-old Mark Grenon made his initial court appearance Thursday in Miami federal court. Grenon and his three adult sons were indicted last year on one count each of conspiracy to commit fraud and two counts each of criminal contempt. Grenon is the archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Florida. Officials say the church sold chlorine dioxide and claimed the toxic solution can cure a vast variety of illnesses.

