Energy on the table, Macron hosts Saudi prince for dinner
By THOMAS ADAMSON and AYA BATRAWY
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to welcome Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to his presidential palace and offer him dinner. The move marks another step in the Saudi leader’s diplomatic rehabilitation less than four years after the Saudi slaying of critic Jamal Khashoggi. It will cap a long day for the French leader: He was in Guinea-Bissau, wrapping up a visit to Africa, on Thursday morning. The Saudi prince this week is making his first official visit to the European Union since Khashoggi’s slaying in 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The crown prince, meanwhile, was targeted in a legal complaint Thursday in a Paris court by a human rights group that alleged his complicity in Khashoggi’s killing.