Indiana Republicans keep struggling over abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican legislators delayed the start of debate on a proposed abortion ban amid days of public division over how tightly the law should cover any exceptions for rape or incest victims. The Republican-dominated state Senate was set to take up possibly dozens of possible amendments to the bill on Thursday, but that debate was delayed GOP senators met privately. Anti-abortion activists have roundly assailed the Indiana proposal as too lenient with its exceptions and lacking adequate enforcement measures. Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor said it was clear Republicans faced problems reaching an agreement.

By TOM DAVIES and ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press

