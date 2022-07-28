India expresses deep concern about executions in Myanmar

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it is deeply concerned about Myanmar’s executions of four political prisoners. This is India’s first reaction to the executions carried out last weekend. India has supported the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ efforts to bring peace to Myanmar, which has been rocked by civil unrest and widespread fighting since the military seized power from an elected government in February 2021. India and Myanmar share a long land border of over 1,000 miles and a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. The proximity of the two countries has helped Myanmar become a key partner in the fight to end insurgency in India’s northeast.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.