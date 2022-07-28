Daley to protest LGBTQ+ intolerance at Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley will protest intolerance toward the LGBTQ+ community at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. The British diver will play a key role in the ceremony as the final bearer in the Queen’s Baton Relay. Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive Katie Sadier says the organization has been in touch with the 28-year-old Daley. The Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport Olympic-style event made up of mostly former British colonies. Daley is not competing in Birmingham.

