Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies before House committee

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder began testifying Thursday before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct. Snyder is giving a deposition to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform virtually in private. The hearing is not public. Snyder, who is in Israel, agreed to testify voluntarily rather than under the terms of a subpoena. The committee has the discretion to decide what, if any, information it releases from Snyder’s deposition.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.