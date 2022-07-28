China backs away from growth goal, sticks to virus controls

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders have effectively acknowledged the struggling economy won’t hit its official 5.5% growth target this year. They said they will try to prop up sagging consumer demand but will stick to strict anti-COVID-19 tactics that disrupted manufacturing and trade. The announcement after a Communist Party planning meeting reflected the high cost President Xi Jinping’s government has been willing to incur to stop the virus in a politically sensitive year when Xi is expected to try to extend his term in power. The party promised to “strive to achieve the best results” but dropped earlier references to targets after the economy grew just 2.5% over a year ago in the first half.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.