Attacks in central Mali kill 3 civilians, 15 soldiers

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s army says at least three civilians and 15 Malian soldiers have been killed in separate attacks in Mali’s central region, the latest round of attacks as insecurity worsens in the West African nation. Army spokesman Col. Souleymane Dembele said two attacks Wednesday targeted Mali army positions in the center of the country, and the army fought back killing at least 48 assailants. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but they bear the mark of jihadi rebels linked to al-Qaida who are present in those areas and whose local leader, Amadou Koufa, sent a message a few weeks ago urging his fighters to intensify attacks against the Malian army.

