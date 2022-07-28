After abortion ruling, WVa could become 1st to pass new bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill up for a final vote in West Virginia’s Senate could make the state the first to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions after the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Senators are set to meet Friday afternoon for a third reading of the bill. The House of Delegates passed the bill that would mandate prison time for medical providers who perform abortions earlier. It allows exemptions for victims of rape and incest up to 14 weeks of pregnancy. Gov. Jim Justice called a special session to “clarify and modernize” the state’s abortion laws.

