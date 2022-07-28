A 7-year-old girl was killed while camping with family after a tree fell on their tent in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

A 7-year-old girl from Georgia camping with her family in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was killed Wednesday when a tree fell on their campsite, park officials said.

Rangers responded to an emergency call at the Elkmont Campground in Tennessee at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the park said in a news release.

A large red maple tree that was about 2 feet in diameter fell on the family’s tent, the release said. The girl’s father and two siblings were not injured.

The park closed the campsite and adjacent campsites as a precaution, officials said.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park spans the border between North Carolina and Tennessee. It’s known for its diversity in plant and animal life, and is the country’s most-visited national park, according to its website.

