2nd state in Mexico begins avocado exports to U.S. market

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. consumers are finally getting the chance to try avocados from a second state in Mexico after 25 years in which Michoacan has been the only one authorized to send the green fruit to the U.S. market. The arrival of avocados from neighboring Jalisco just may help with prices, which have soared this year to over $2 per fruit amid a dip in production in Michoacan. Eleven trucks bearing nearly 20 tons of avocados from Jalisco lined up Thursday in the mountain town of Zapotlan El Grande to set out for the United States.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.