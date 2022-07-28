Skip to Content
13 Venezuelans among 16 dead in Nicaragua bus crash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police say at least 16 people have been killed in a bus crash in northwest Nicaragua, including 13 Venezuelans. A Nicaraguan citizen was also among the dead and the other two fatalities had not yet been identified. Police say the accident occurred late Wednesday on the Pan-American Highway, about 100 miles north of the capital, Managua. Police say the bus was speeding and collided with two other vehicles before going off the road and down a steep hill. Venezuelans trying to reach the U.S. have been migrating through Central America in growing numbers since Mexico imposed a visa requirement on them in late January.

The Associated Press

