Western European powers press Iran to agree to nuclear deal

BERLIN (AP) — Western European powers are pressing Iran to agree to a revival of its 2015 nuclear deal after a months-long standstill in negotiations, warning that what’s on the table now is “the best possible deal.” The foreign policy chief of the European Union, which has chaired long-running talks in Vienna, tweeted Wednesday that “now is decision time if we are to save the Iran Nuclear Deal.” French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said a return to full compliance with the agreement “is still possible but, for that, a positive response from Iran is needed as soon as possible.” That reflects mounting concern that time is running out to salvage the deal and bring the U.S. back on board.

