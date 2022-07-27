UN experts urge Hong Kong authorities to repeal security law

GENEVA (AP) — Independent human rights experts backed by the United Nations are calling on authorities in Hong Kong to repeal a national security law that squelched protests and criticism over China’s tightening grip on the freewheeling semi-autonomous region. The U.N.-backed Human Rights Committee added its voice to independent advocacy groups. They say the National Security Law was passed by the National People’s Congress in Beijing without consulting the people of Hong Kong. Since 2020, the law has reportedly been applied in connection with the arrests of more than 200 people. Hong Kong’s authorities, who have been increasingly close to Beijing, were viewed as unlikely to heed the committee’s call.

