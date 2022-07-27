Texas school principal disputes findings on school shooting

The principal of the Texas school where the nation’s deadliest classroom shooting in a decade happened is disputing some key findings of a legislative report on the attack. In a statement her attorney issued Wednesday, Mandy Gutierrez rejected a legislative committee’s conclusion that a “culture of complacency” over safety at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde allowed a gunman to enter the school and kill 19 children and two teachers. She also said the lock on the door to the classroom where the May 24 shooting happened worked when a custodian checked it the night before. Gutierrez is suspended with pay.

