Suicide bombing in Somalia kills 11 including local official

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Witnesses say at least 11 people are dead after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to a government building in southern Somalia. A local official says a district commissioner was among those killed in Wednesday’s attack in Marka town in the Lower Shabelle region. The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack. Marka is about 100 kilometers south of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

