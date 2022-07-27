Security Council condemns Myanmar executions of 4 activists

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously condemned Myanmar’s executions of four political prisoners and called for an immediate halt to all forms of violence and “full respect for human rights and the rule of law.” The statement approved by all 15 council members noted Myanmar had hanged the men after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations appealed for the sentences to be reconsidered. ASEAN has been leading global efforts to bring peace to Myanmar since the military takeover, but the bloc said this week the executions set back its efforts to facilitate dialogue. China, an important Myanmar ally, welcomed the Security Council’s alignment of views with ASEAN’s remarks after the executions, which diplomats said Beijing sought.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.