Rodríguez HR again, 3-run shot in 7th, Mariners sweep Texas

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez connected again, hitting a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners finished off a three-game sweep by beating the Texas Rangers 4-2. A day earlier, the 21-year-old rookie sensation hit a leadoff home run in the first inning. That was his first swing since the All-Star Game because of a sore left wrist that was initially injured in the final game before the break in Texas. Rodríguez had a breakout performance in the All-Star Home Run Derby, where he smashed 81 shots over the wall. This home run was his 18th of the season and came with one out against starter Jon Gray.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.