Rodríguez HR again, 3-run shot in 7th, Mariners sweep Texas
By SHANE LANTZ
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez connected again, hitting a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners finished off a three-game sweep by beating the Texas Rangers 4-2. A day earlier, the 21-year-old rookie sensation hit a leadoff home run in the first inning. That was his first swing since the All-Star Game because of a sore left wrist that was initially injured in the final game before the break in Texas. Rodríguez had a breakout performance in the All-Star Home Run Derby, where he smashed 81 shots over the wall. This home run was his 18th of the season and came with one out against starter Jon Gray.