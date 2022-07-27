Followers of cleric enter Iraqi parliament in show of force
By ALI ABDUL-HASSAN and SAMYA KULLAB
Associated Press
BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad’s parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties. Many protesters were followers of an influential cleric. Some were seen walking on tables and waving Iraqi flags. No lawmakers were present. Only security forces were inside the building and they appeared to allow the protesters in with relative ease.