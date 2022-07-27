Red Sox exec: No plans for Bogaerts, Devers trade talks

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom says the team hasn’t discussed selling off All-Stars Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers at the trade deadline. He added: “we’re not planning to.” Bloom told reporters before the game against Cleveland that he still thinks the Red Sox can grab a postseason berth. But that could change if they continue a slide in which they’ve lost 14 of their last 18 games and fallen into last place in the division. Boston entered the night 3½ games back in the AL wild-card race,

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.