Police: Man shot at hotel charged with sex abuse at day care

Authorities say a man has been charged with sexually abusing children at his wife’s Maryland day care, days after his wife was charged with shooting him at a hotel. News outlets report that Baltimore County police said Tuesday that they obtained an arrest warrant charging James Weems Jr. with 13 sex crimes related to the abuse of at least three children at the day care in Owings Mills. The Metropolitan Police Department says Weems and his wife, Shanteari Weems, were at a hotel in southwest Washington on July 21 when the shooting occurred. According to an affidavit, she told investigators that they argued over the abuse allegations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.