Man accused in threats to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal charged

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man arrested previously on suspicion of committing a hate crime against U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal has been charged with felony stalking. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Brett Forsell was charged Wednesday after additional evidence was gathered by police investigators. Probable cause documents say Seattle police arrested Forsell outside Jayapal’s house July 9 after she called 911 and reported people yelling obscene language that included her name. Documents say Forsell drove by Jayapal’s residence yelling obscenities multiple times starting June 29 before stopping July 9 and threatening her while armed with a handgun. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.

