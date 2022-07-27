Judge temporarily blocks Wyoming abortion ban

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming judge temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect, siding with a firebombed women’s health clinic and others who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Wyoming’s court action puts it among several states including Kentucky, Louisiana and Utah where judges have temporarily blocked implementation of “trigger laws” while lawsuits play out. Wyoming’s law took effect briefly Wednesday, banning abortion except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the mother’s life or health. The Wyoming developments occurred as hundreds in West Virginia protested an abortion ban being considered there.

