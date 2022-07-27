Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge has put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion pending resolution of a lawsuit that argues the law violates the state constitution. The judge sided with the state’s only abortion clinic in ruling that the attorney general had prematurely started a 30-day clock that would have made the ban take effect Thursday. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said he would immediately re-file to start the clock on another 30-day countdown. The owner of the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo has said she will relocate to nearby Moorhead, Minnesota, if litigation doesn’t block the ban.

