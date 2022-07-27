Jailed UK-born environmentalist released on furlough in Iran

LONDON (AP) — U.K.-born environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who has been jailed in Iran for more than four years, has been released on furlough. Britain’s oreign Office said Tahbaz has been allowed to leave Evin Prison was at his family’s home in Tehran. The 66-year-old wildlife conservationist is one of several people with both Iranian and Western nationality imprisoned by Iranian authorities over allegations of espionage. The West says the charges are a sham. Tahbaz holds U.S., British and Iranian citizenship. The Foreign Office officials said it was working closely with the United States “to urge the Iranian authorities to permanently release him and allow his departure from Iran.”

