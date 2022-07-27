Germany offers money to families of Olympic attack victims

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has indicated it’s willing to pay further compensation to the families of 11 Israeli athletes killed at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich by a Palestinian group. Relatives of the athletes, however, call the proposed amount “insulting.” The families have long criticized how German authorities handled the attack and its aftermath. Demands for further compensation have threatened to overshadow a planned memorial event for the 50th anniversary of the massacre. Germany’s Interior Ministry said it was holding talks with the relatives and that the “serious consequences for the surviving dependents” should be reassessed. It was not clear how much money was being offered to the families.

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER and ILAN BEN ZION Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.