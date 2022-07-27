Former archive editor at The New Yorker says she was fired after complaining of gender inequality

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

A former editor at The New Yorker says she was fired after sending an email with concerns about the magazine’s gender equality and inclusion.

Erin Overbey also alleged in a tweet last week that while she was under a performance review, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, David Remnick, added errors to her copy.

The New Yorker disputes Overbey’s recent claims, with its parent company Condé Nast releasing a statement to CNN in response stating “The New Yorker prides itself on professionalism, accuracy, and adherence to the highest journalistic standards. False allegations that malign our journalistic integrity and that attack colleagues are inappropriate and unacceptable in our workplace.”

Overbey, now- a former archive editor at the New Yorker, announced her departure Monday in a Twitter thread.

In her July 25 tweets, Overbey claims her predecessor was paid 20% more than she despite her having more experience.

Overbey’s criticism of The New Yorker on her Twitter feed is not new.

Last year, Overbey took aim at the magazine’s diversity efforts tweeting on September 14 about her dissatisfaction with the lack of editors of color at The New Yorker and took aim at editor-in-chief Remnick.

In response to Overbey’s 2021 tweets The New Yorker said in a statement to CNN they’ve worked hard “to increase the number of underrepresented voices at The New Yorker, and we’ve made significant progress—among our writers, in senior editorial positions…While we don’t believe these tweets present a full or fair view of The New Yorker and its ongoing efforts, there is always more work to do, and we look forward to doing it.”

In her most recent criticism of The New Yorker, Overbey says she sent an email on June 14 “raising concerns about gender inequalities and inclusion at the magazine” and three days later (June 17) she was put under a “performance review.” She did not specify to whom she sent the email.

Overbey says she has documentation, screen shots and emails that support her allegations and tweeted that her June 14 email was “by no means her first” sent to express concerns about diversity and inclusion at The New Yorker.

As of Monday, The New Yorker’s website listed Overbey as a “former archive editor.”

CNN has reached out to Erin Overbey and the magazine’s labor union for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.