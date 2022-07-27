DK Metcalf watches as Seahawks QB competition gets underway

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — DK Metcalf was a spectator on the first day of Seattle Seahawks training camp because of his ongoing contract extension talks. The standout wide receiver is entering the final season of his current rookie contract. But Metcalf being a spectator allowed him to watch Seattle’s quarterback competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock get underway. Smith took the first round of snaps with Seattle’s No. 1 offense on the opening day of camp. Smith getting the nod on the first day was expected and Seattle coach Pete Carroll again proclaimed Smith as the leader in the competition with Lock as the replacement for Russell Wilson.

