Díaz, Rockies rally off Graveman in 9th, stun White Sox 6-5

DENVER (AP) — Elias Díaz hit a two-run single off Kendall Graveman in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies overcame the loss of starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5. Senzatela, making his second start since returning from a shoulder injury, led 3-2 in the seventh when Leury García hit a comebacker off the pitcher’s left shin that rolled away for a single. After Lucas Gilbreath blew the lead, Graveman walked Colorado’s first three batters in the ninth. Robert Stephenson pitched a perfect ninth.

