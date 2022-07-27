Anthony Fauci’s life, work during COVID are PBS film’s focus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci and his tumultuous experience during the COVID-19 pandemic are the focus of a PBS documentary. “Tony – A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci” will debut next spring on PBS’ “American Masters” showcase after a theatrical release. PBS says the film will follow Fauci at home and at work during a 14-month period starting from President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021. Fauci said recently that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in January 2025. Fauci has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.