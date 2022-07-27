6th suspect held in investigation of Dutch reporter’s death

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police investigating the slaying of prominent Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries have arrested another suspect in the Netherlands. The arrest of a 27-year-old man Tuesday night in the southern city of Helmond brings to six the number of people detained on suspicion of direct or indirect involvement in De Vries’ killing. Prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday that the man was suspected of participating in a criminal organization that was paid to carry out violent attacks. De Vries was shot at close range on a downtown Amsterdam street on July 6, 2021, shortly after he appeared on a current affairs television show. He died nine days later at age 64.

