US: Hawaii man used $1.2M in fake checks to try to post bail

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. officials say Hawaii man used counterfeit bank checks totaling $1.2 million to try to bail three people out of jail. Samuela Tuikolongahau Jr. was taken into federal custody Monday and authorities are seeking to keep him locked up with no bail. A U.S. Secret Service affidavit filed in court alleges he presented the bank checks for $760,000, $400,000 and $50,000 in 2020 to attempt to post bail for three people held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. The court document says Tuikolongahau left a Honolulu courthouse after he being told the checks would need verification. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to messages Tuesday seeking comment.

