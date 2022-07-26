New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with airstrikes despite a deal that was supposed to allow grain shipments from ports to resume. Ukraine’s military said the Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in Tuesday’s attack. It says private buildings in coastal Odesa region villages were hit and caught fire. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted. Hours after the renewed strikes on the south, a Moscow-installed official in southern Ukraine said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions will soon be “liberated” by Russian forces, just like the occupied Kherson region further east.

