Ronaldo back at Man United, future shrouded in uncertainty

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United remains shrouded in uncertainty after the Portugal great returned to the club’s training ground with his agent. Ronaldo has yet to start preseason training with United and missed the team’s tour of Thailand and Australia. He was reportedly holding talks with recently hired manager Erik ten Hag. There was no update from United about Ronaldo’s current status at the club following his arrival with his agent, Jorge Mendes, at the Carrington training base. The 37-year-old Ronaldo reportedly wants to play for another team after only one season back at Old Trafford. United will not be playing in the Champions League this season.

