Prime-time network, cable viewership for the week of July 18

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game topped last week’s TV ratings. An audience of 7.5 million watched the American League post a 3-2 victory over the National League in Los Angeles. But that represents a record low in the game’s viewership for the fifth time since 2015. The second evening hearing into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol also claimed viewer interest. An estimated 17.7 million tuned into last week’s House committee hearing. The Nielsen Company says that was second to the 20 million who saw the first prime-time committee hearing in June. Public hearings into the Capitol attack are expected to resume in September.

