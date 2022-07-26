Pacific defense chiefs meet against backdrop of rising China
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
SYDNEY (AP) — Defense chiefs from across the Indo-Pacific gathered this week to bolster their connections against a backdrop of China’s ongoing campaign to expand its influence and military presence in the region. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday the military leaders are focused on “the whole situation with the rise of China, a free and open Pacific” and ensuring a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region. China was invited but said it would be unable to attend. Milley says China’s increasing aggressiveness “seems to imply that they want to bully or dominate.”