NYC jury hears closings at neurologist’s sex crimes trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City jury is being asked to consider whether a neurologist used his thriving pain-management practice to sexually prey on six patients or if he is a victim of accusers with false stories. The conflicting portrayals of Dr. Ricardo Cruciani came during closing arguments at a trail in Manhattan. A prosecutor argued the evidence showed that Cruciani groomed patients by overprescribing pain killers, exposing himself and demanding sex. His lawyer argued that his accusers fabricated their accounts. Cruciani has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including rape, sexual abuse and predatory sexual assault.

