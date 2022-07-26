Neighbors complained about grass before Texas fire disaster

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Neighbors of an open field from which a grass fire spread into their suburban Dallas subdivision, destroying nine homes, had complained that the field’s owner wouldn’t mow the grass. Fire officials say the owner had the area in Balch Springs cut Monday after inaction following two city requests prompted a citation for a code violation. That’s when city Fire Marshal Sean Davis says a spark from the mower ignited the tinder-dry grass, and a fire sped into the adjacent subdivision, damaging 26 homes. Nine homes were total losses. Fire officials estimated damage topped $6 million.

