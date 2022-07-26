Mexico City police find 1.6 tons of cocaine in 2 trucks

Officials in Mexico City say police made one of the biggest drug busts in recent memory in the capital when they stopped two freight trucks carrying about 1.6 tons of cocaine. City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said Tuesday that the cocaine was worth about $20 million on the street in Mexico. But he said only about half the shipment had been destined for the capital, with the rest heading north to Los Angeles. The chief says the cocaine apparently was sent to Mexico from Colombia and landed at a port on the Pacific coast of the southern state of Oaxaca.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.