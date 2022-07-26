Hundreds of firefighters battle blazes in Germany, Czechia

PRAGUE (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters are battling wildfires in eastern Germany and neighboring Czechia on as tourist resorts and residential areas are being evacuated. A large wildfire was spreading quickly on Tuesday in the eastern German state of Brandenburg in a region with lots of bone-dry pine forests where firefighters have to be especially careful because of old World War II ammunition that’s still buried there. In Czechia, officials say firefighters from several countries have joined forces to battle a fire in a national park in the north of the country that has also spread to neighboring Germany. The fire in the Bohemian Switzerland park broke out on Sunday and was mostly contained before windy weather caused it to spread on Monday afternoon and overnight.

By KAREL JANICEK and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER Associated Press

