Gear, toys, tips to help beat the heat outdoors at home

The thermostat has officially hit swelter. Whether you’re trying to play in the backyard or just chill outdoors, there’s a bunch of new ideas and gear designed to help everyone stay cool. First, architects say there are simple ways to make an outdoor space more heat-wave friendly. Make sure you have an area that’s covered and shaded, and includes a water feature. Having a pool is great but even a hose or tap can bring relief. Try to put in surfaces that aren’t too dark or too light. As for gear, retailers and designers have a variety of sprinkler accessories, kids’ water toys, and cooling vests and beds for dogs.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.